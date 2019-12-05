G4 evoke the Christmas spirit with intimate show at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

What’s more festive than an evening listening to beautiful and timeless Christmas classics?

And who better to deliver a Christmas feel-good event than G4 who bring their Christmas Tour to Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 12.

Following the success of consecutive sell-out G4 Christmas tours and due to the overwhelming demand for the multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group, the boys, Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Lewis Raines and Duncan Sandilands, are back on the road with a brand new line-up.

The Tower show will be a special homecoming show for Lewis, who hails from the resort and the first Christmas show for new member and bassist Duncan.

Mike said: “We feel very proud of our bass, Nick Ashby, who was invited to join The King’s Singers at the start of this year. This is a huge honour for any singer, however, due to his new schedule, it now means he is no longer able to continue as a member of G4.

"Whilst we are sad to see him go, we are delighted to introduce our new bass Duncan Sandilands to take us on to the next chapter as a group.”

The intimate performance will see the quartet recall the musical experiences of their childhoods. Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want

For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit.

Visit www.g4official.com for a full list of tour dates and to book tickets.