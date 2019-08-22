Former Fleetwood musician's appeal after prized guitar stolen

A musician originally from Fleetwood is desperately trying to get a treasured £1,800 guitar back after it was stolen by burglars.

Olive Snape, 21, who moved to Salford two years ago, is the guitarist with up-and-coming Manchester band The Navettes.

Olive's stolen ice blue guitar

But on Sunday, August 18, she woke up to discover her ice blue Fender American Telecaster had been stolen from her home, along with other equipment.

Olive says she is devastated about the loss of the guitar, not just because it is a fine and valuable instrument but because of its sentimental value.

She bought the guitar with money left to her by her dad, Fleetwood musician Vince Thomas, after he died in 2011.

Olive, who moved to Manchester to further her burgeoning musical career, works full-time as an admin officer for an investment company in Manchester.

The Navettes are making a big impression on the Manchester music scene

She said: "My dad was the bassist in a punk band called Crack Shot.

"He loved playing music with me and has been my inspiration to continue playing throughout the years.

"Unfortunately in 2011 he got diagnosed with cancer and rapidly declined and he died in Trinity Hopsice in August 2011 with all his family around him.

"That guitar isn’t just a materialistic thing for me, it had an enormous amount of sentimental value which can never be replaced.

"Playing gigs and making music is all I’ve ever wanted to do and is what I put my whole being into whenever I can, and it’s completely disheartening when you work so hard and it can be taken away from you by people who just don’t understand the hardships you’ve encountered.

"’I've been playing guitar for around nine years, and I’m a Fleetwood local - I come back to visit family and friends every couple of weeks."

Olive and her parents lived on Darbishire Road in Fleetwood, and her mum, Vicky Snape, still lives there.

The Navettes' drummer Chris Storer has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help Olive buy new equipment.

Other Manchester-based musicians have shown their support and offered to lend Olive their guitars.

Olive said the theft came at cruel time - the Navettes, a pop-orientated combo with a growing following and their own website, had just played a gig at Manchester Apollo and she described it as a "huge deal" for a band just starting out, performing with other up-and coming combos at the Appollo Festival.

Also stolen in the raid were a range of musical equipment - a Donner Digital Octave Guitar Effect Pedal, Boss OS-2 OverDrive/Distortion, a TC Electronic 3rd Dimension Chorus, TC Electronic Polytune, a BOSS RV-6 Reverb and a BOSS DD-3 Digital Delay.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact GMP on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.