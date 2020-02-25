Fast paced and energetic musical We Will Rock You hits the stage at Saint Aidan's High School

The hit musical We Will Rock You comes to Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School, starting tonight (Feb 26) until Friday.

Staff and students have been working hard to stage what promises to be a highly energetic piece of theatre.

This is a fun-packed musical full of the amazing music from Queen and the script by Ben Elton is both hilarious and emotive. The school has committed to the project fully, enlisting industry specialists for both direction and choreography with technical support from Makin Lightin. All profits will go to the ‘Mercury Foundation Aids Charity’. It starts at 6.30pm in the school hall, with tickets costing £5. Reserve your ticket by calling (01253) 810504.