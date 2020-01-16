Farndale murder mystery date at Thornton Little Theatre for Windmill Players

Tickets are on sale for Windmill Players’ next production which takes place in February.

The award-winning group are performing Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery - Murder at Checkmate Manor’

Windmill Players ahead of a recent production

Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr, the murder mystery shows the farcical and incompetent attempts by Mrs Reece and the Society to perform ‘Murder At Checkmate Manor’, with the inevitable chaos ensuing.

Their Murder Mystery involves a good deal of running on and off stage and a fair amount of falling over. Lines are forgotten, knives are stuck in the wrong backs, and the fact that nearly everyone plays several parts causes no confusion whatsoever!. David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. have written 10 Farndale plays starting in 1976 with the ladies’ version of ‘Macbeth’ for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This murder mystery is the third of the F.A.H.E.T.G. series and premiered in 1980. The show takes place at Thornton Little Theatre from February 11-15

Tickets: http://www.wyretheatres.co.uk