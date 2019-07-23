Electrifying new talent will get theatre training from West End stars

With local faces on the stages of the West End, to TV dramas and film it’s fair to say Blackpool has its fair share of talent.

Now a new theatre company hoping to make shock waves in the industry has opened its doors to youngsters.

Emma Norman who has launched the Electric Youth Theatre Company

Electric Youth, founded by professional singer and music manager Emma Norman from Hambleton, is a new venture which will bring some of the biggest names from the heart of the West End and Broadway to the doorstep of children on the Fylde Coast.

Around 50 starry eyed youngsters aged from six years to 16 + have been introduced to new classes in acting, music and dance and will have the chance to come face to face with musical theatre greats from Dean Chisnall, Curtis Angus to Kerry Ellis in a separate series of special masterclasses.

The children recently enjoyed a day session at their base the Thames Academy in Central Blackpool with Urdang graduate actress Robyn Ashwood, who featured in Matilda, the musical.

Emma, who represents both Sheridan Smith and Collabro in her day job as a manager and in theatre casting for Cuffe and Taylor, has been working on the not for profit company project for some time.

She said: “Ultimately what I wanted to build was a space where children had the opportunity to learn and enjoy the arts but we also have some really talented kids in the north and it’s not imperative to live in London to make it’ and have a full and exciting performing career.

“So it is about opening a new pathway of opportunity where the professionals can come to work with us here in the Fylde.”

Emma, who previously worked as a production singer at Granada Studios, and her team including dance teacher Rose Buckmaster, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts graduate Josh Harrison, Nat Ingham and Pippa Lane are running their workshops from the school at Severn Road at £10 per session every Saturday morning from 9am to 11.30am.

Over the summer there will be a series of TV and film acting masterclasses for both children and adults with actors from Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks visiting to share their stories

Session times:

Electric Youth Theatre is every Saturday at Thames Academy from 9am to11.30am, the cost is £10

All masterclasses are listed on the website, for more information visit or Facebook www.facebook.com/electricyouthuk

Visit www.electricartsuk.com