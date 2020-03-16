Educating Rita opening night to go ahead at Grand Theatre as scheduled

Bosses have announced tonight's opening performance of Willy Russell's Educating Rita, featuring Fylde star Stephen Tompkinson, will go ahead following the government's latest briefing on coronavirus measures.

The theatre has keeping audiences updated in recent days, assuring visitors all precautions had been adhered to, according to the instructions and advice. Several large scale events took place over the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this evening the UK was escalating measures, encouraging members of the public to avoid 'mass gatherings.'

Just after 6pm, a statement was released by the Church Street venue on the website and social media channels to say for tonight it would be business as usual, with a further update expected 'as soon as possible.'

The statement reads: "Tonight's performance will go ahead. Management are considering the current situation (Covid-19) and a business update will be issued as soon as possible."

The play which also stars Jessica Johnson in the role as Rita is planned to run until Saturday March 21.