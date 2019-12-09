Dreams come true in rags to riches tale for Marine Hall's Christmas panto

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a traditional panto and it’s back this week at the Marine Hall.

Cinderella runs over four nights, from December 12-15 and is being staged by the team that brought Jack and the Beanstalk to the town last year.

Stars include X Factor Finalist and Celebrity Big Brother Christopher Maloney as Prince Charming, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall and Ibiza Weekender and Big Brother Ellie Young as the Fairy God Mother.

Christopher Maloney stars in Cinderella

Follow the rags to riches tale where dreams come true with a special invitation to the ball. Cinderella is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her two horrible Ugly Sisters, but she manages with the help of her ‘silly’ friend Buttons and a ‘magical’ Fairy Godmother to make all her dreams come true.

There will also be a relaxed show on Friday December 13 at 10am. The relaxed performances are designed to create an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere for anyone who would benefit from a more laid-back experience at the theatre.

During the show subtle changes will be made to the sound and lighting effects and the auditorium lights remain on. Audience members are also free to leave the auditorium at any point during the show if they need to take a break from the action. The Access Fylde Coast team will be supporting our relaxed screening of Cinderella with a signer.

Tickets are £9.50, Children £9 01253 887693 or visit our website www.wyretheatres.co.uk