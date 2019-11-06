Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston will open Affinity's festive ice rink in Fleetwood next week

Six weeks of festive events at Fleetwood's shopping outlet Affinity kick off next week with the opening of a free ice rink.

It will be opened by Dancing on Ice Star Daniel Whiston on November 14 with a special evening of festivity, with local choirs, festive refreshments and the chance to meet Daniel. The evening, from 5pm, will be hosted by compere Mark Daniels who will also be joined by the ROCK FM street team. The ice rink, next to Next Outlet overlooking the marina, will be open to the public seven days a week throughout the festive period.

Following that, Santa’s Grotto will open on November 16, with other events planned throughout December. Other events include Ice-skating princess on November 30, a Frozen themed event on December 7 and a walk in a snow globe on Saturday December 21. For a full listing of festive events with times and Ice Rink opening times, please visit https://affinityoutlets.com/lancashire/visitor-info/

