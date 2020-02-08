Dan Whiston the 'show must go on' for Dancing on Ice and inspiring the celebrities to be the best they can be for dance week

The show must go on.

Dancing on Ice was back to its dramatic best and not all a fairytale after sickness hit the camp and American model Caprice announced her departure from the competition.

But assistant creative director Dan Whiston said there was no time for the celebrities and professionals to dwell on matters off the ice.

He said: “A fairytale it was anything but last week , we had sickness and then the announcement on Friday Caprice had left the show which was a complete shock to us all but credit to all the couples who just had to crack on, there is a job to be done and that is all about delivering a great show.

“Maura did brilliantly after having to miss much of her training time and Libby wasn’t able to do it at all.

“But five weeks in now there’s no time to dwell, there’s lot to learn and lots to do.

“All credit to this cast because they’ve really pulled together both the contestants and the professionals because we all want the same thing to put on a brilliant show.

“Everyone really wants to be the best they can be so nobody wants added distractions.

“The competition is very real now.

“Perri and Vanessa got another great score on Sunday and he brings so much energy to the ice .

“But someone standing out for me is Joe Swash who is really coming through the ranks so it’s certainly not cut and dry.

“Anything can happen as we’ve seen so far.

“Ben Hanlin is another one who has really impressed and then this week we will have Libby back so it will be interesting to see this week’s show.”

Dan said there were added challenges for Sunday’s dance week with the celebrities now expected to impress the judges with their tricks as well as their routines.

“It’s going to be another production to look forward to, a big opening number with the professionals and a great solo with Hamish and Vanessa.

“Then we have the dance styles from Morris Dancing to Disco.

“It’s going to be entertaining for sure."