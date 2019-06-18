Courteeners return to Heaton Park Manchester for a full on party in the park

God bless the band.

Say what you want about the Courteeners but if there is a band who can rouse a full on party of 50,000 people in a park......

For more than 10 years the indie-rockers who released debut single Cavorting back in 2008 have been called out as the regional northern band perhaps then someone should have given my new mates from Tottenham, and added thousands of well -travelled fans for the latest sell-out Heaton Park outing the memo.

It has been a source of irritation frontman Liam Fray has made peace with alongside what as he has previously described as 'lazy' labels made by critics comparing them to their fellow respected Mancunian rockers.

Having flown in by chopper from the Isle of Wight Festival, one of many for which they are on the bill this summer including Glastonbury, Oasis "What's the Story Morning Glory" introductory track fades away as the band take place to open the show in bottle throwing, bouncing fashion with 'Are you in love with a notion'

The 34 year-old addresses the crowds throughout with a heartfelt thank-you to the loyal fans, wherever it be they had come from. Nobody here is classed an 'outsider.'

The Courteeners at Heaton Park on June 15

There is however no doubt Fray, Daniel Conan Moores and Michael Campbell are loved and adored by the Manchester masses and the Middleton based trio were genuinely overwhelmed with this massive homecoming where they more than doubled their sell-out crowd from 2015.

It's a real honour, a welcome return and just celebration for years of hard graft in building such a dedicated following a new young collective as well of those ipod listeners of old.

It seems the reviewer who once said they would not be remembered beyond a decade is the only one to have had their day.

This gig proved they are top of their game, a set 22 songs strong - they made entertaining 50,000 people look easy.

A sixth album, the follow-up to Mapping the Rendezvous, is due and a few of their new tracks 'Better Man' and ‘ Hanging off your Cloud' were added to the set.

While understandably fans were more reserved for unfamiliar numbers it did little to effect the endorphin rush of a fantastic bash.

As 'The 17th' goes this infinite crowd, laden in mud and a rainbow of flare dust were clearly 'Having such a good time.'

It's impossible not to, Fray is a great lyricist, candid songs such as 'Small Bones' to 'The Opener' translate so well and always raise huge choruses with their unwavering pack.

The arm raising, rave rousing sounds of 'Modern Love' and 'Cavorting' add a further pulse of energy for the encore.

Next thing you're partying like it's 2008, the excitement for the nostalgia that is 'Not Nineteen Forever' sending that familiar wave through the crowd as well as further flares of colour into the Manchester skies, no one is left standing.

There's no coming down either for the final number 'What Took You So Long' as the confetti flies high.

This audience couldn't care less if there are people who have never been to the party or if you don't want to be part of their club - they're quite happy to keep this band for their own and they'll be welcoming them back with open arms and a little more chaos for sure.

Setlist

Are You in Love With a Notion?

Acrylic

No One Will Ever Replace Us

Summer

Take Over the World

Better Man

Bide Your Time

The Opener

Van der Graaff

Lose Control

Small Bones

The 17th

Liam Fray acoustic

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Smiths Disco

Encore

Heavy Jacket

Cavorting

Modern Love

Here Come the Young Men

Not Nineteen Forever

What Took You So Long?

