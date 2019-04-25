Classic children's tale given a hip hop vibe - here's what you need to know about 'In the Willow's' at The Grand, Blackpool May 1 - 4

Colourful, energetic and fabulously catchy - explosive new British musical, In the Willows, comes to The Grand on April 30 for a four-day run .

Billed as a ‘must see’ for young people and adults alike, this contemporary take on Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale, The Wind in the Willows, features soaring vocals and spectacular street dance and stars Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, deaf street dancer Chris Fonseca (The Greatest Dancer), Seann Miley Moore (X Factor) and Matt Knight (Let It Shine).

The story is brought leaping into the 21st century, with flair, ballads, beats and backflips, choreographed by the award-winning Rhimes Lecointe (associate choreographer for Zoo Nation, and artistic director of Boudicea).

Curtains go up on the Metta Theatre and Exeter Northcott Theatre production on Wednesday, May 1 until Saturday, May 4.

There are matinee performances on Wednesday and Saturday.

The stage show follows Mole’s first day in ‘The Willows’. Her classmates look a bit scary.

Surely Mr Badger will look out for her, as streetwise Rattie, rich kid Toad and cheeky Otter teach her the ways of The Riverbank.

But when Toad gets locked up for joyriding, the Weasel Clan break into his (lily)pad. It’s now only a matter of time before Chief Weasel reveals Mole’s dark secret...

For tickets visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

