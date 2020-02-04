Chaotic drama in Windmill Players Farndale Avenue murder mystery

Windmill Players take to the stage next week to perform a Farndale Avenue Murder Mystery – Murder at Checkmate Manor.

Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr, the murder mystery shows the farcical and incompetent attempts by Mrs Reece and the Society to perform ‘Murder At Checkmate Manor’, with the inevitable chaos ensuing.

Their murder mystery involves a good deal of running on and off stage and a fair amount of falling over. Thornton Little Theatre from February 11-15. Tickets from www.wyretheatres.co.uk