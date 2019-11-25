Celebrating everything that is Lancashire in night of music, dialect and quizzes

A true celebration of the Red Rose county takes place on Friday at Fleetwood Bowling Club.

Lancashire Night is a celebration of music and dialect poetry with a Lancashire Quiz and hotpot supper.

The entertainers for the evening will be popular Lancashire folk musicans Mail Train, who feature guitars, banjo, bass and ukulele. Lead vocalist, Jan Hough, has been described as ‘mad as a box of frogs’ and backing them will be local entertainers, Mike Fairclough and Ian Brandwood and Jim Slater.Lancashire Day commemorates the day when the county first sent representatives to sit in Parliament in 1295. Tickets: (01253) 876621