Buddy Holly's revolutionary rise in rock and roll retold on stage at Grand Theatre, Blackpool on musical's 30th anniversary tour

He was one of the great influences of rock and roll and now the world-famous musical retelling the story of Buddy Holly comes to Blackpool on its 30th anniversary tour.

The exciting show which charts Buddy's 1950s hits opens for a five night run at Grand Theatre from October 22.

'Buddy - the Buddy Holly Story' has enjoyed a phenomenal run of productions, across five continents, and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a 2019 and 2020 UK Tour.

Writer and producer Alan Janes said: “We are so excited to be back on the road for this special 30th anniversary UK tour of Buddy, with a new cast of hugely talented actors and musicians, who will be aiming to give audiences an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 short months the Texas-born rock ‘n’ roller revolutionised the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Buddy - the story of Buddy Holly at Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Audiences will be treated to 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from aged 8 to 80 years old rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

The show has inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals, including Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, and Jersey Boys, and remains a true original musical phenomenon.

To book tickets for Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story at Blackpool Grand Theatre from 22 to 26 October visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the Box Office 01253 290190.