Brutus Gold steams in with a party for the summer at Fleetwood's Marine Hall

Self-identifying as Puerto Rican’s Love God, Brutus Gold has spent the past 30 years laying down with the best 70s music and breaking disco hearts at all the renowned festivals and mega parties across the globe.

This special Fleetwood appearance promises to be a no holds barred immersive party complete with an all-star cast of crazy and shady characters, flamboyant dancers, disco divas and the best music from the grooviest decade.

Get raiding the charity shops and pull together your most outrageous 70s costume and step aboard the Brutus Gold Love Train. At Marine Hall on July 20.