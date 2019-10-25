Beano's Dennis & Gnasher to wreak havoc on stage as musical heads to Blackpool next summer August 2020

Beano's classic menace Dennis has taken a new path and with a crazy plan and some vocals to boot will be joined by best friend Gnasher for a new musical adventure which arrives in Blackpool in August 2020.

British actor Rory Maguire will star as Dennis in Selladoor Family and Beano Studios’ new stage production Dennis & Gnasher The Musical! which opens at the start of the year before heading to Blackpool’s Opera House on Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 August 2020.

The musical tells the story of the iconic duo Dennis & Gnasher and along with their best friends, Rubi, JJ and Pieface follows their mission to save Beanotown from the grips of the evil W Corps

Featuring live music, crazy plans, hilarious pranks, and of course, Dennis' trademark skateboard, this brand new, high-octane musical is perfect for pranksters young and old.

Rory is currently starring as Gerard in American Idiot and his previous theatre credits include Summer Holiday (UK Tour), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Avalon, Canada), Mamma Mia (UK Tour), Peter Pan (Greenwich Theatre & Rickmansworth), George’s Marvellous Medicine (88 London Road, Brighton), Grease (BKL), Ushers (Arts Theatre & Edinburgh Festival), Aladdin (Brighton Emporium) and Shrek (UK Tour).

BAFTA-winning writer/producer-director Will Brenton will write and direct the show which will feature Dennis and Gnasher’s imitable sense of fun and ageless humour delivered with a repertoire of songs.

The creative team will also include set and costume designer Jean Chan and choreographer Kendra Horsburgh.

Further casting and tour dates to be announced shortly.

For tickets call the Box Office: 0844 856 1111 or visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

@dennisngnasher

www.dennisandgnasherthemusical.com

