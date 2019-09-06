BBC's new thriller The Capture is a cold-eyed take on our camera culture

Football is – via VAR – discovering that video technology may not be the panacea for all the game’s ills that the game’s overseers might once have thought.

DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) discovers much the same thing in the new thriller series The Capture (BBC1, Tuesdays, 9pm).

Thrusting fast-tracker Rachel is playing away with her old boss and distrusted by her new boss, while her subordinates just view her with the suspicion of the hard-bitten copper for the ambitious greenhorn.

Meanwhile, she has to work out if soldier Shaun Emery has strayed offside.

Most of the evidence against Shaun consists of apparently damning CCTV footage, but as we are gradually learning in the real world, these things can be easily faked, and we’re left wondering what is, and what is not, real.

The Capture is good on modern society’s reliance on video technology. Almost every scene is prefaced by a shot of a camerasitting sentinel in the corner of the screen, while events are replayed on headcams, or CCTV, or interview room live feeds.

Just like going to concerts these days – any public event, in fact – and you’ll see people watching through the lens on their cameraphones. We can’t rely on our own eyes, any more, it seems – if it itsn’t caught on camera, it never happened.

But why would video be any more reliable than our own eyes? The camera still lies, even if it’s by omission.

It’s a slightly cold take on camera culture, and there’s something in Callum Turner’s performance as Emery that makes it hard to empathise with him as the wronged suspect.

But I’m a sucker for a paranoid thriller, and The Capture looks like it might be a good one. But I might need a few replays to be sure.

A Confession (ITV, Mondays, 9pm) also used CCTV footage, but this based-on-a-true story drama-doc was much more straightforward, and featured a very Martin Freeman-style turn from Martin Freeman.

Oh, how I have missed Gregg Wallace and his gurning face in the Celebrity Masterchef (BBC1, Mon/Weds/Fri) kitchen. Speaking entirely in grunts, Wallace seems naively surprised by everything, as if the BBC has found caveman frozen in ice for thousands of years, defrosted him, shaved him and plonked him in front of the cameras.