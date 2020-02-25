Award-winning comedian and writer Jackie Hagen and leading autistic drag queen Oozing Gloop on the bill for Blackpool's third New Queers on the Block event 2020

One of the most inclusive live arts events returns to the resort this week.

New Queers on the Block kicks off in Blackpool this week as part of its 2020 UK tour and will feature a weekend-long programme of shows, discussions, parties and events.

UKs leading autistic green Drag Queen, Oozing Gloop

The UK’s ‘leading autistic green Drag Queen’, Oozing Gloop presents psycho-magical vision of the future in The Gloopshow Episode two: Glooptopia on Thursday February 27 at Blackpool and The Fylde College Theatre.

The special premiere performance is open to all and tickets will be sold on a ‘pay what you feel’ basis on the door.

And on Friday February 28 multi award-winning poet, comedian, writer, performer and working class queer amputee Jackie Hagan arrives in Blackpool to perform her humorous and poignant show The ‘Aw’ Factor.

Hagan will share a double bill with performance poet Mandla Rae who introduces her work to Blackpool’s new venue Art B&B.

Poet Mandla Rae

There will be a post-show after -party with music specially chosen by Art B&B’s artist collective.

To close Blackpool’s Queer Weekender, on Saturday February 29, events take place at The Grundy Art Gallery at 1.45pm for a 2pm start with Blackpool born artist and curator Garth Gratrix.

Garth will host a talk and question and answer session around his latest exhibition ‘Shy Girl’ followed by a collaboration with Manchester based artist Jez Dolan.

This pair will explore code language of Polari in a playful, innuendo-riddled, tongue in cheek manner.

Tina Redford, LeftCoast’s artistic director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome New Queers back to Blackpool, the last time they were here in November we had a fabulous night in the Art B and B and this time should be no different!

"We sold out that time so I really do urge people to get tickets whilst they can.

“Blackpool is a perfect location to showcase queer art in the North West and this third visit by New Queers will not disappoint.

I’ve seen Jackie’s work before and it is challenging, unique and very funny At LeftCoast, we are excited to be working with New Queers, who have a national reputation for taking artistic risks with the performers they commission and the Art B and B is the perfect space to host this new work.

“I have no doubt that both evenings will be great entertainment and the New Queers Weekender demonstrates a commitment by all the partners to include the audience for LGBTQ+ work in our venue programming. We hope people will come along to the pre-show on Friday to chat with us about other queer work they would like to experience at the Art B and B, the College or the Grundy”.

The programmes will be presented in partnership with local LGBTQ+ groups, activists and venue partners who have adapted programming to be more inclusive of experimental work by artists who identify within the broad umbrella that is queer identity.

New Queers on the Block is a Touring and Artist Development initiative led by the Marlborough Theatre & Pub (Brighton).

This event is commissioned and produced in collaboration with LeftCoast, with additional funding by Arts Council England, Jerwood Arts, Esmeé Fairban and The Space.

New Queers on the Block primarily champions and supports migrant, working-class, people of colour, disabled and unemployed artists who identify as LGBTQ+.

SCHEDULE

Thursday February 27 – Blackpool & The Fylde College Theatre

8pm, Oozing Gloop’s The Gloopshow Episode 2: GLOOPTOPIA!

Pay what you feel on the night

Friday February 28 – Art B&B, 180 Promenade

6.30pm – 8pm – pre show discussion exploring issues such as gender and identity as well as what it means to be an ally or member of the LGBTQ+ community here in town

8pm – 10pm, Jackie Hagan & Mandla Rae at Art B&B £7.50 including a pre or post show drink

10pm – late – Celebrate the future before dancing the night away with music specially chosen by Art B&B’s artist collective

Saturday February 29 – Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street

2pm – talk and Q&A with Garth Gratrix. around his latest exhibition ‘Shy Girl’ followed by a collaboration with Manchester based artist Jez Dolan