Angelos Epithemiou comes to The Comedy Station, Blackpool with “Can I Just Show You What I’ve Got?”

With a general election looming the public can be forgiven for wanting a little escapism from anything sane, normal or political – step up Angelos Epithemiou.

The Fylde coast has welcomed Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson and now back on tour for the first time in eight years, Angelos as he prepares his speech for the UN.

And in typical Epithemiou style bidding to get back on your telly screens with a hilarious take on Brad Pitt’s perfume advert as well as showing audiences his audition tape for Top Gear.

Angelos Epithemiou said: “In a time of constitutional crisis and unprecedented political chaos and uncertainty, it is time for me Angelos Epithemiou MP to go back out on tour.

"I will meet the people, try and understand their concerns and what’s getting up their noses etc. and then ignore all of it as I perform an hour of stuff that I came up with in my bedroom as I ask you the people.

“Can I just show you what I’ve got?"

Angelos’ night in Blackpool at The Comedy Station on November 28 marks an exciting return to the world of touring, his first since 2011.

Unwitting star of Shooting Stars (BBC2), Dave’s One Night Stand and Channel 4’s The Angelos Epithemiou Show, cult favourite Angelos Epithemiou takes a giant leap into the spotlight yet again in this shambolic, weird and wonderful show.

Think Little Britain meets Vic and Bob meets a smattering of Ivan Brackenbury and then lower your expectations and get on board.

Angelos Epithemiou is the creation of critically acclaimed performer, Dan Renton Skinner, who has starred in such blockbuster films as The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), High Rise (2015), and Swallows and Amazons (2016) for BBC Films, and TV series including The Tracey Ullman Show, Friday Night Dinner and The Wrong Mans.

