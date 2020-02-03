'A Night to Remember - an All Star Tribute to Joe Longthorne' full line up at Joe Longthorne Theatre, North Pier, Blackpool is revealed

It promised to be a celebration of a glittering career.

The all-star studded tribute to Joe Longthorne MBE has aptly been named 'A Night to Remember' and revealing the full line up on Monday evening, organisers will be inviting many of the entertainer's showbiz pals including Roy Walker, Johnnie Casson and Roy Chubby Brown to take part.

The full programme includes more than 25 acts to appear at the newly named Joe Longthorne Theatre, North Pier, Blackpool on Sunday May 31.

A special VIP opening of the venue is to take place on Friday May 29.

Joe's widower Jamie Moran said they had been overwhelmed with the response to the show so far, with tickets already rapidly selling out.

Other entertainers to take to the stage will include Blackpool's The Nolans, musical stars Darren Day and Andrew Lancel, award winning British comedy band The Grumbleweeds, Bobby Davro and singer Rose Marie among others.

Mitch Winehouse, father of the late Amy Winehouse was the first act announced for the grand variety show.

The Joe Longthorne Band under the direction of Andy Mudd will lead proceedings in a night fitting for the much-loved singer and impressionist, who died at his home in Blackpool last August.

Tickets for the 'A Night to Remember - an All Star Tribute to Joe Longthorne' are available now. A full line-up for the show can be found at www.joelongthornembe.co.uk