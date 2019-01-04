Dive into the fairy tale as Russian State Ballet of Siberia brings triple bill of ballets to Blackpool

It will be a celebration of dancers from around the world when Russia’s acclaimed ballet company returns to Blackpool next week.

And performing at The Grand Theatre will feel as close to home as it possibly can to the 40-plus dancers and 30 musicians from The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

That’s according to Sergei Selivanov, head of international touring at ballet and opera promoters Raymond Gubbay, who says the company is delighted to be bringing a triple bill of classic ballets to the resort.

He said: “Blackpool is one of those venues that feels like home. We are very happy to be returning.

“The Grand is a very impressive venue – a traditional British theatre with nice decor and the audience is very receptive.

“The whole atmosphere in the town is very good and the management at The Grand are very welcoming.

“This year it is a little bit different - we have Russian, Spanish, Italian, British and Bulgarian dancers in the company.”

Accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet, the famous rags to riches story of Cinderella will start the three-day run of ballets on Friday, January 11 followed by romantic masterpiece Swan Lake on Saturday, January 12 and the festive fantasy tale of The Nutcracker on Sunday, January 13.

The company’s annual trip to Blackpool has become a seasonal treat for ballet lovers of all ages.

Sergei added: “All these classics are loved by the audience.

“We find parents want to make a trip to the ballet a special event for their children.

“They want to dive into the fairy tale

“I have heard the orchestra and they are in very good shape. The music plays a special part in helping the audience enjoy the performance.”

For the second year, the company will bring modern digital video staging to complement traditional aspects of the performances.

Sergei added: “The digital set enhances the performance. For example when the Prince in Swan Lake comes to the lake we can show an image of the water running and swans flying onto the lake.

“It helps explain what the ballet is about, especially for children who will be able to get more from the story and what the choreography wants to say.”

Cinderella is a magical mix of Prokofiev’s energetic score, lively choreography and colourful costumes, the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake, is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting score while The Nutcracker sweeps the audience off to a magical world.

Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Friday to Sunday, January 11 to 13. Tickets from £22. Call (01253) 290190.