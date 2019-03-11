Diana Ross film in Blackpool marks singer's 75th birthday

A new documentary to mark the 75th birthday of Diana Ross will be shown in Blackpool.

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy will be shown at the Odeon Blackpool on Rigby Road at 7pm on March 26.

Diana Ross

The legendary artist was an executive producer of the film, which features footage of her iconic 1983 Central Park concert alongside new footage and interviews with her family.

Speaking of the concert, she said: “I envisioned a dream and that’s what I created over those two days in Central Park.

“I picked a goal, and then imagined all the details.

“I believe imagination is magical, that we can think of something and bring it into being.”

The concert was hit half way by a storm of epic proportions. Undeterred by the weather, the star heroically battled on in the conditions, until the concert was finally brought to a standstill.

Vowing to come back for her fans the Dream Girl returned the next day to finish the concert in legendary style.

The documentary is brought to cinemas across the country by CinEvents and Fathom Events.

CinEvents chief executive Joe Evea said: “We are thrilled to partner with Fathom and Meteor 17 to bring such an iconic concert experience to cinemas across the UK in celebration of Diana’s 75th birthday,”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from www.mycineplace.com/dianaross