Classical musical theatre aims to break down the barricades

A night of classic musical theatre is presented by former Les Miserables principal cast performers in Beyond The Barricade.

The concert format brings together Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, with their ensemble of musicians, to recreate some of the greatest hits from the stage all in one place.

Each one of them has played a lead role in the musical at various times.

Andy and David created the two-hour show more than a decade ago and have since toured the UK, establishing a reputation as ‘the nation’s favourite musical theatre concert.’

Stage fans can look forward to songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon and many others, climaxing with a spectacular finale from, of course, Les Miserables.

A spokesman said: “Don’t miss the return of Beyond The Barricade to experience its nationwide reputation for quality and perfection in musical theatre and find out why this exciting show has received critical acclaim across the UK and abroad.”

David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the Manchester and London productions of Les Miserables, and Andy played most of the male characters, including Valjean. Andy still remains the only person to be the show’s resident director while also performing in it at the same time.

Katie Leeming joined Beyond the Barricade after playing Eponine in the West End and Rebecca Vere played Cosette both in the West End and the national tour.

All four of them were in the Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert, staged at the O2 Arena in London, and Katie and Rebecca were ensemble vocalists in the Les Miserables movie.

BEYOND THE BARRICADE

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tomorrow, 7.30pm

01253 290190