Bongo's Bingo is back... Eyes down for a full house of fun

It’s become one of the year’s great alternative nights out – and Bongo’s Bingo is back in Blackpool again.

While bingo may be a firm favourite for an outing in the resort, the Bongo’s take on an evening with a dobber is a bit different.

Taking over Blackpool Tower Ballroom tomorrow night, the team’s promising a ‘crazy night’, headlined by the Dutch trance act Alice DJ, best known for their hit Better Off Alone.

A spokesman for Bongo’s Bingo said: “Once upon a time not long ago, across Europe, America or Asia, it was impossible not listen to the radio or walk into a club without hearing the huge club classic Better Off Alone.

“Now they bring their epic show to the UK for a full-on hands-in-the-air rave session at Bongo’s Bingo in the iconic Blackpool Tower.”

The Bongo’s Bingo phenomenon has taken the Tower by storm, with the party nights selling out in record times as fans enjoy the mix of live show, rave and bingo, complete with dance-offs, heckling, audience participation and hands-in-the-air anthems.

“A wildly diverse demographic flocks to Bongo’s Bingo not just for a night of incredible joy, singalongs and false calls, but much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, for dancing on tables and also the chance to win a unicorn, Henry vacuum cleaners and Coco Pops,” the spokesman added.

“The Bongo’s Bingo team are proud to be back at one of the most iconic locations in the world.”