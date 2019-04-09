Blackpool Tower Circus review: Circus blows its tops to bring glamour in sunshine

There is nothing like a visit to the Tower when the resort is basking in sunshine, the excitement of the little ones looking up with a full view of the top of the Tower.

This time they were just as excited at the idea of spending the afternoon at the ‘Big Top’ or underneath it in the 1,300 capacity circus theatre, sat between the four legs of the 125 year old tower.

The sun shining in Blackpool for the launch of Blackpool Tower Circus

Walking down the stairs, the bright lights of ‘Tower Circus’ above the entrance bring an instance sense of nostalgia for those of us who have over the years enjoyed this family spectacular.

There is a new joy of sharing the experience with your children and this is something the Endresz family certainly appreciate, with the colour and flair they put into their showcase, twice a day, through the year.

Opening with some slapstick fun and music is always a way to test the engagement of the audience and those taking their seats for this year’s opening did need a bit of cajoling.

You can rely on Mooky and Mr Boo for that and the little ones were laughing out loud with Mooky’s very own rendition of ‘Smelly Cat’ even though they were all too young to make the connection with that original performance at Central Perk.

On with the show, the Bollywood theme ensuring this was going to be one rich in colour, sparkle and glamour as well as a fast-paced and energetic musical score from the excellent band.

Having had a sneak peek at this year’s show through rehearsals, I still couldn’t help but marvel at the sensational mix of captivating acrobats, thrill-seeking high wire artistes and mind-blowing balancing acts even for a second-time.

It certainly did enough to spice up the luke-warm audience, clapping and cheering each time the lights came down on an act.

Built to astonish and amaze, you could see the puzzled looks on faces of the dads, still trying to figure out how at least one woman can get dressed so seamlessly outfit to outfit that quickly. Up close magic at it’s best.

And then, no matter how many times you’ve seen it, in mine it’s been a few, that water finale, audiences continue to talk about - it’s not just a two-hour show, it’s an adventure.

Affordable family fun in Blackpool’s home of entertainment the fun and fervor continues.