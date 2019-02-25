Blackpool's Jodie Prenger heads home for iconic comedy Abigail's Party at The Grand Theatre

It will be something of a homecoming celebration when one of Britain’s most celebrated comedies, Abigail’s Party, is performed on the Grand Theatre stage next month.

Blackpool actress Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s groundbreaking comedy classic, which is produced by another local name, Poulton-born Richard Darbourne.

Jodie said: “It’s wonderful to bring Abigail’s Party to our hometown.

“We’re both really excited about being home.

“It’s power to the Fylde coast!

“We’ll take the cast around town, go to Funny Girls and maybe head to the Pleasure Beach and Coral Island so the gang can have a go on the penny machines!”

Set in the 1970s, Abigail’s Party follows Beverly and her husband Laurence who are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela.

Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

Jodie, who plays Beverly, added: “She’s a marvellous monster.

“She was the original desperate housewife, keeping up with the Joneses.

“It’s a fantastic role. It’s one of those parts that when you’re offered it, you have to drop everything and do it.

“Abigail’s Party is a play and a film that everyone relates to.

“Even though it is set in the 70s, it’s a fly on the wall documentary of people’s relationships so it’s still relevant today.

“It’s so nostalgic with the brilliant costumes, marble cigarette holder and cheese and pineapple on the set.

“We’ve had people on the front row dressed up in 1970s outfits!”

Producer Richard Darbourne added: “I love coming home and to be able to bring shows to the stage I performed on in my teens is really special.

“As a producer of Abigail’s Party and as a local man I know that audiences in and around the Fylde will love watching this hilarious new production of Mike Leigh’s classic comedy with our very own Jodie Prenger playing the irrepressible Beverly.

“It’s a real treat.”

- Abigail’s Party at The Grand, March 11 to March 16.