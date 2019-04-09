Behind the scenes of Blackpool Tower Circus Carnival show Blackpool Tower Circus returns for 2019 with a Bollywood extravaganza for Blackpool Tower 125th birthday celebrations Entertainments reporter Nicola Jaques was invited for a sneak peek behind the scenes ahead the big show. The new season show is a feast for the senses with a spectacular Bollywood-style celebration, jpimedia Buy a Photo Resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo are back for their 28th year wowing audiences and delighting families with their slapstick routines jpimedia Buy a Photo All the colour and glamour of Bollywood inside the circus ring for a carnival spectacular jpimedia Buy a Photo Life inside the circus ring at Blackpool Tower has got just that bit more colourful as Bollywood arrives in the resort for a carnival spectacular. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3