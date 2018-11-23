Your chance to star on hit TV show

A popular TV show is looking for Lancashire people to appear in a special edition of the programme.

Salvage Hunters, the hit Quest TV and Discovery Channel show, is heading to Lancashire to record a special show following architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around to prestigious, interesting, and historic places hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner.

Drew visits everywhere from beautiful stately homes, to architectural salvage dealers, and private collectors to museums, buying everything from 16th century oak tables to 6 foot 1980s disco balls.

The producers want to hear from anybody who has something to sell and wants to appear on the show.

Call 020 3179 0092 or send an email to salvagehunters@curvemedia.com