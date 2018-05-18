Strictly stars set to shimmy into town

The new tour from two of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular dancers heads to Blackpool this summer.

Kevin and Karen Clifton went on the road for the first time last year, and will head to the resort with the new live dance spectacular on July 20, as part of a 37-venue tour.

With just two weeks to go before their opening night, Kevin and Karen said: “We’ve been working for such a long time to get our own tour off the ground and much to our delight it went better than we could have dreamed of.

“We were so overwhelmed by all the messages from people asking us to come to parts of the country that we weren’t able to on our 2017 tour, so we are thrilled that our 2018 tour is taking in more venues around the country. Doing our own tour is a dream come true and we can’t wait to come back with something totally new and exciting.”

The show promises to be a ‘sensational edge-of-your-seat show’, a spokesman added: “It’s a high-energy performance filled with sassy tunes, sparkling costumes and a compelling storytelling.

“With heart-pounding choreography, a supporting cast of incredible dancers including other members of the Strictly Come Dancing stable of stars and a live 12-piece show band, their new show for 2018 will leave you breathless.

“Kevin and Karen Dance 2018 is set to dazzle audiences with their remarkable on-stage chemistry, alluring and passionate routines and unique style of ballroom magic which pushes the boundaries of ballroom and Latin choreography to the limit.”

World champion dancers, the pair have been seen together on the hit BBC show since 2013.

Karen joined a year earlier when she was partnered with Westlife singer Nicky Byrne, going on to dance with Hairy Biker Dave Myers in 2013, Mark Wright where they waltzed through to the final, Jeremy Vine, Will Young and chef Simon Rimmer. Kevin’s partners have included Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, The Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, EastEnders actress Kellie Bright, TV presenter Louise Redknapp and comedian Susan Calman.

Tickets are available from www.kevinandkarenlive.com.