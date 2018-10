If you’ve got it, haunt it!

Gazette readers answered our call on social media by sending in more than 100 pictures of their carved pumpkins – and they were so good it was almost unBOOlievable!

We chose the best 20 posted to our Facebook and Twitter pages by our ghoulfriends and present them here today for your pleasure.

They include creepy looking scary faces complete with spiky teeth, cute Disney princesses, and classic film villains like Michael Myers.

Happy Hollow-een!