Pulp and Happy Mondays are going head to head on Bargain Hunt

Sheffield’s indie darlings Pulp and ‘baggy’ Manchester band The Happy Mondays are set to go head to head with one another this September. In a special edition of quaint daytime TV show Bargain Hunt.

Pulp’s frontman Jarvis Cocker and keyboardist Candida Doyle will take on Happy Mondays’ stage-dancer Bez and vocalist Rowetta in the BBC One programme. Both teams will be aiming to bag a profit at auction with the antiques they find at a fair.

A surprising line-up for an episode of the show (Photo: BBC)

It may be a far cry from Pulp’s days blasting Disco 2000 and Common People on Top Of The Pops. And the Mondays lighting up the Hacienda. But the band members are teasing something rather entertaining.

“You do not want to miss this!” said Rowetta on Twitter this lunchtime.

Wry quips from Cocker will no doubt feature. There could also be some friendly geographical and chart-based rivalry.

The spirit of music

The one-off special is part of a series of shows for the fourth BBC Music Day, with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Gareth Malone taking part in programmes and events building up to and on the day itself – Friday 28 September.

This year there will be a focus on Women in Music, Malone’s All Star Music Quiz and a Pointless Celebrities Music Day Special.

BBC Music Day 2017 featured almost 1,000 live music events across the UK, reaching an audience of 8 million on TV and 12 million on radio.