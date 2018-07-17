New BBC TV show shines the spotlight on the Lake District, one of the jewels of the north west

A new TV series aims to introduce one of the north west's most popular beauty spots to a new generation.

Adventurer and explorer Paul Rose will be taking viewers to some of the lesser-known spots of the Lake District in his new four-part series, The Lakes with Paul Rose.

Adventurer Paul Rose hits the heights for his new BBC1 series, The Lakes with Paul Rose

Paul will also be telling some interesting tales which casual visitors to the region might miss, including a hound trailing event that’s been a part of the Lake District calendar for more than 200 years, and he goes on the trail of Millican Dalton, the self-styled Professor of Adventure who spent his summers living in a cave on Castle Cragg.

Over the four episodes, Paul - who has lived in the region for more than 20 years, and can see the central fells from his living room window - visits Windermere, Derwent Water and Borrowdale, Coniston and the less well known Eskdale, in the western Lakes, where he climbs England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

As well as the beautiful scenery and the wonderful walking country, Paul takes a trip on a Viking longboat, helps get the steam trains ready for action on the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway, and meets Gina Campbell, the daughter of Donald Campbell, who lost his life on Coniston Water while trying to break a world speed record in his iconic boat, Bluebird.

The Lakes with Paul Rose begins on Friday, July 20 on BBC1 at 7.30pm.