Lucy 'honoured' by latest award nomination

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has picked up another nomination for a top award.

The young Cleveleys actress is now in the running for the best actress title at this year’s British Soap Awards, for her work as Bethany Platt in the Weatherfield-based drama.

She’s vying for the title against her Corrie co-star Catherine Tyldesley who plays Eva Price, as well as Hollyoaks actress Anna Passey who plays Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle actress Emma Atkins and EastEnders star Lacey Turner as Stacey Fowler.

Learning of her nomination, Lucy tweeted: “Thank you SO much to everyone who voted @itvcorrie at this years ‘soap awards’ SO HONOURED to be shortlisted for ‘best actress’ please please continue to support @itvcorrie”.

A former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student, Lucy is represented by Scream Management, the casting agency of Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School, which discovered her through their partnership with Barbara Jackson’s Theatre Arts Centre in the resort.

Since joining Coronation Street, Lucy’s character has been involved in a string of hard-hitting storylines, culminating in last year’s highly-publicised child sexual exploitation plot, the repercussions of which have continued on screen as Bethany sought employment at a lap dancing bar in her attempt to regain control of her life.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old Lucy dazzled as she won the best serial drama performance title at the National Television Awards. Her first award saw her named best actress at the Inside Soap Awards in November.

Vote online at www.britishsoapawards.tv.