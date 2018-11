Lancashire is the picture perfect subject of art by Laurence Stephen Lowry going under the hammer at Silverwoods’ Fine Art Auction in Clitheroe.

The signed piece, named Lancashire Mill Landscape, belongs to the John S Fletcher collection of Northern Artists and will be auctioned off next Wednesday.

Eight signed pastel drawings by respected Northern School artist, Bob Richardson, will also be on sale.

For catalogues or more information visit at www.silverwoods.co.uk and www.the-saleroom.com