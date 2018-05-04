It takes two to tango as Strictly stars shimmy in

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are in for a double date of delight when two popular stars of the show waltz in to the Fylde Coast next week.

Lowther Pavilion will play host to Pasha Kovalev on Tuesday with his latest tour The Magic Of Hollywood, followed on Wednesday by Giovanni Pernice with his Born to Win show.

Giovanni Pernice

For Russian Pasha, it’s a case of ‘lights, camera, ballroom’, as he once more pairs up with his long-time partner Anya Garnis for a show which promises to be ‘jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour’.

Joining them on stage for an extra special dance experience will be Phyllis Davis School of Dancing from Anchorsholme.

Pasha’s one of Strictly’s longest serving professional dancers, since joining the show in 2011, and has partnered celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Carol Kirkwood and lifting the glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2014 (pictured).

A spokesman said: “It’s a dazzling, sensational, stunning, unforgettable, unique, uplifting and interactive show which will entertain audiences of all ages.”

Giovanni’s latest tour Nato Per Vincere - Born To Win, follows last year’s Dance Is Life tour, which received ovations and top-class reviews across the country.

Giovanni said: “I am so happy that my first tour Dance Is Life was such a success and I can’t wait to start on my brand new show Born To Win.

“It’s going to be amazing.”

“Expect even more energy, even more passion, and even more heat,” a spokesman added. “You can count on being entertained with lots of stunning ballroom dances and hot Latin routines.”

* Visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk to book.