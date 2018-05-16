Ink-spiration from wider world of art

Instead of ink and needles, tattoo artists will be picking up pencils, watercolours and paintbrushes to showcase their work and influences at a new exhibition.

Tattooist Shamack Malachowski, from Blackpool’s Inkden Tattoo Studio and Laser Removal Clinic, is hosting the Tattoo Art Exhibition at North Pier, which will have a launch party on Saturday, June 30 and then run daily until Tuesday, July 3.

Shamack was one of the organisers of Blackpool Tatcon tattoo convention, but this year decided to do something a bit different.

Instead of showing their best designs on skin, Shamack and his team from Inkden in Coronation Street, as well as artists from across the country, will be presenting various works of art alongside some of their tattoos to show the connections between the various art forms.

“It will be an exhibition of different art forms, but all done by tattoo artists; paintings, pencil drawings, watercolours, sculpture, script design.

“At the moment, there will be seven artists and seven pieces of art, with seven tattoos to show the connection between them, but there are more to be added.”

Among those taking part will be Adrianna Grzelak of the Phoenix Rising Tattoo Studio in Torun, Poland, who was one of the artists involved in the Oscar-winning animated feature Loving Vincent.

The film told the story of the tortured artist, and after shooting it - each and every frame was painted over by a team of more than 100 artists in the first ever fully painted film.

Also set to showcase their talents are Danielle Merricks and Holly Andrew from Inkden.

The exhibition launch party at the Sunset Suite on North Pier, will take place from 6pm on Saturday, June 30, with an acoustic set from 8pm until 10pm.

And on Sunday there will be a series of art workshops with Filip Pasieka and Jordan Oterski, from noon, as well as a bands night at the Waterloo Music Bar from 8pm.

For more information or to attend the launch, email tattooartevent@gmail.co.uk or call 07957 021702.