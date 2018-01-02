Dan and Cheryl get Fizz-ical in new promo shots

The final rehearsals for the return of hit series Dancing On Ice are underway - and new publicity shots have been released featuring Blackpool skater Dan Whiston and his partner Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker.

Dan and Cheryl have been busy getting to grips with the ice since the start of last month, and are now preparing for the show’s live TV launch on Sunday evening.

Dan Whiston on Dancing On Ice

Dan’s praised Cheryl’s approach to taking on the new skill of ice dance at the age of 63, saying: “Coming back to Dancing On Ice has already been more than I could have hoped, purely because of Cheryl. She’s not said she wants to be the best, just the best she can be and to entertain everyone at home.”

He appeared on the show between 2006 and 2014 - winning three times to become Dancing On Ice's most successful professional skater.