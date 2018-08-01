Coronation Street stars Lucy and Kyran give agency something to Scream about

Two Blackpool actors are leading the way with nominations for a top TV awards ceremony.

Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and young Kyran Bowes are both in the running for gongs at this year’s Inside Soap Awards – for best actress and best young actor.

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt

Kyran, who plays Jack Webster, is represented by the Media City-based company, which also runs Scream Theatre Schools in Blackpool.

And Lucy was discovered by Scream in partnership with Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre (BJTAC), although she’s now managed by a London-based agency.

Lucy has played Bethany Platt for the past three years, winning the same title at the Inside Soap Awards last year.

She went on to take the British Soap Awards’ best female dramatic performance and best actress gongs, and the best serial drama performance at the National Television Awards.

Since joining the soap, former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student Lucy, 22, has played hard-hitting storylines including a harrowing child sexual exploitation plot.

Ten-year-old Kyran, who was also discovered at BJTAC, made his debut in 2016 as Jack Webster, and has won praise for his current storyline – with Jack losing a leg to sepsis blood poisoning.

Agent Jessica Bell said: “We’re delighted to see young actors from Blackpool coming up through the ranks and being nominated.

“Although we don’t represent Lucy now, we are proud to have discovered her and to witness her success.

“When we launched, 20 years ago, our purpose was to expose the talent we have here.”

Jessica also represents two other actors nominated in the youth category, from Hollyoaks, Ruby O’Donnell and Aedan Duckworth.