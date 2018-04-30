Britain's Got More Talent impressionist Tony Brown baffles host Stephen Mulhern - and has high hopes for his comedy career

A Blackpool man is dreaming big after appearing on Britain's Got Talent's spin-off show.

Tony Brown had his five-minutes of fame on Saturday's Britain's Got More Talent show on ITV2 - appearing in a special feature with presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Tony was selected by Stephen to be on the spin-off show after the host watched his Opera House audition in front of the celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, when the show came to the resort back in January.

Although he won a big cheer from the capacity audience when he announced that he came from Blackpool, onlookers were soon seen left looking bemused at his psychic impressionist act.

In his act, 51-year-old Tony channels the spirits of famous comedians and TV characters - with his BGT audition featuring Blakey from On The Buses, Tommy Cooper, Norman Wisdom and Kenneth Williams.

Tony Brown with Stephen Mulhern on Britain's Got More Talent

Tony told The Gazette he wasn't at his best during the audition when he was forced - last minute - to change the name of his act from 'Psychic Tony and his spirits'.

"I first auditioned at the Imperial Hotel in September, and got through to see the producers, and then through to the Winter Gardens in front of the judges, all with that name," he said.

"But they took my name off me just before I went on stage because it's a family show or something, I couldn't use 'psychic'.

"I ended up getting buzzed off [by the judges] but everyone liked me.

Britain's Got Talent judges react to Tony Brown's audition. Clockwise, from top left, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden

"I was disappointed, but Stephen Mulhern said 'I want you on my show'."

Tony then attended a later filming date at The Lowry theatre in Salford for the segment where Stephen challenges the viewers to spot some of the famous names Tony recreates - as he struggles to identify them himself.

The audition and Tony's chat with Stephen has already clocked up more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

Tony, who lives in South Shore with wife Kathy, auditioned for BGT two years ago as part of a duo in a similar act, but decided to go solo this time out - and his Opera House audition was his first public performance.

Tony Brown auditions for Britain's Got Talent at Blackpool Opera House

And with the attention he's received online since Saturday's broadcast - he's hoping to go on to bigger and better things.

"Some people have said I'm the best impressionist they've seen," he said.

"I've been offered gigs already from pubs and clubs, but I'm not doing them; I want to get something big out of it.

"I'm emailing Peter Kay to see if he has got some work for me, even a bit part in his show Car Share."

In auditioning at the Opera House, Tony followed in the footsteps of the celebrated comedian from Bolton, who has regularly appeared there - including making a surprise appearance at a screening for the new episodes of Car Share.

Tony's dreams of a slot in the popular sit-com could be dashed at the first hurdle though, as one of the new episodes shown at the screening was the series' finale.

