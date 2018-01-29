Book your slot to celebrate story time

National Storytelling Week, which begins on Tuesday, will be celebrated with events at Revoe Library and Revoe Park in Blackpool.

Free activities have been organised by Blackpool Better Start’s park ranger service.

Children and families are invited to Revoe Library, Revoe Street, on Thursday between 10am and 2pm, when the Grand Theatre’s storyteller Phil Fairhurst will perform his own version of the Julia Donaldson favourite Stick Man.

Afterwards children will join the park rangers in Revoe Park Community Garden to take part in a Stick Man trail as well as arts and craft activities.

Next Tuesday, February 6 from 10am to noon storyteller Sue Allonby will visit Revoe Library to read another Julia Donaldson children’s classic The Gruffalo.

This will be followed by another event at Revoe Park Community Garden to join the park rangers in activities including a missing word trail, and making clay characters, mini shelters and Gruffalo footprints.

There will be book prizes for all children who complete the Gruffalo trail.