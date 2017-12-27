BBC commissions six-part comedy series Mister Winner

Three years after the end of TV hit Miranda, another accident-prone character is coming to BBC1.

Comedian Spencer Jones will star as the ironically named, disaster-prone Leslie Winner in the comedy Mister Winner.

The six-part series, penned by Matt Morgan, will air on the flagship channel following a successful pilot.

The BBC's controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said the broadcaster wants to "bring Spencer's terrific talents to a wide audience on BBC1".

The show aims "to land a broad appeal comedy with heart, physical set pieces and lots of accidents. Audiences seem to really enjoy watching people have accidents!".

Miranda came to an end with seven million viewers tuning in to see Miranda Hart finally walk down the aisle with Gary, played by Tom Ellis, on January 1 2015.

Actress Hart suggested that acting out her character's constant mishaps had lost some of its appeal, saying: "I think in some way I've grown out of performing it.

"When I trip over, or sing, or do fruit people, I think, 'Oh come on Sitcom Miranda Person, that's a bit embarrassing now'."

Mister Winner, in which the main character forever finds himself in disastrous situations, will air in 2018.

It also stars Detectorists and Peaky Blinders actress Aimee-Ffion Edwards as girlfriend Jemma, and Extras and EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson and Call The Midwife's Dorothy Atkinson as Jemma's parents.

Chris Sussman, BBC Studios' head of comedy and the sitcom's executive producer, said: "Spencer is one of the funniest comedians around at the moment and absolutely belongs in a starring role on BBC1.

"After dropping him into a shark tank in the pilot, we're really looking forward to throwing him into some more life-threatening situations for the series."

Jones said: "The pilot episode was one of the best times I've ever had on set, so I cannot wait to get stuck in again with such a brilliant, funny and talented group of actors.

"Thanks very much to the BBC for getting behind us, and championing a show we all hope people will laugh at and love."

Williamson said he could not "wait to get stuck into the series".