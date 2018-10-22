Artists get in the flow of things to create buzz about dual show

Two local artists have teamed up to present Inertia, a new exhibition based on Sir Isaac Newton’s first law of motion.

Adrian Pritchard and Michael Cassidy will launch the show with a preview on Thursday, and people will be able to see their works at Hive in Church Street until Saturday, December 1.

Inertia describes the movement of objects and how they are affected by applied forces, and the resistance in objects and their change in direction and speed.

A spokesman said: “With both Adrian’s and Michael’s work we can see a play with motion and performance allowing the paint to be itself as marks are often made via motions of drag and gravity.

“In Michael’s case he drags the paint neatly twisting and turning to create snake like patterns or tracks that leave a trace event; the work is then juxtaposed from playful individual pieces into a complete random picture.

"Adrian physically manipulates the paint by tipping and turning the surfaces allowing the paint to find its own channels under the pull of gravity.”