Tik Tok and pop singer Kitty Harris joins TV Crackerjack entertainer Max Fulham and mind reader Matt Daniel Baker for Blackpool half term show at Viva

Blackpool social media star Kitty Harris will perform in new show Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza at Viva

The trio bring the variety filled Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza to show venue Viva for the start of the half term on Friday October 22.

It promises to be packed with entertainment, filled with fun characters and madcap humour, and Kitty said she couldn’t wait to take part.

The social media creator who has more than 820,000 followers on platform Tik Tok and previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent said: “It’s a fabulous show and it’s so good we can finally be back on the stage.”

Amy Mantle, at Viva said they were delighted to have Kitty, Max and Matt and a whole team of talented performers join them for the start of the holidays.

She said: “Matt Daniel Baker is one of the greatest kind reading performers in the world and we are thrilled to welcome him here to Viva.

He has a bewildering combination of phenomenal mind reading and lightening speed humour and Matt is guaranteed to enthral, amaze and leave everybody totally speechless.”

“Tik Tok sensation and incredible vocalist Kitty Harris will also entertaining and performing her amazing singing and dancing so there is so much fun and energy in this show it really is the ultimate family feel good experience to come along to enjoy, laugh and sing along with all the family in Blackpool this half half term.”

Max Fulham's Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza at Blackpool Viva of Friday

Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza from 7.45pm.

For more information visit https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/max-fulhams-mystery-music-mayhem-magical-extravaganza/