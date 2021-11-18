Steve Royle to turn on Christmas lights in Layton with a little Grand Theatre pantomime magic: Here are the dates, times and where to get involved

Steve Royle and Vicky Entwistle who will star in Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

All the fun for the Christmas Lights Switch-On festivities will begin at 6:30pm with entertainment centred on the Grand Theatre pantomime for 2021 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Grand Theatre bosses and Layton ward councillors along with a host of businesses have teamed together to make a special night for residents in the run up to the Christmas season.

It is hoped the magical evening will inspire locals to enjoy a live theatre experience this holiday at the historic Matcham venue.

Working also with the Blackpool Illuminations team, Layton will be turned into a festive spectacle with Christmas features and the all-important Christmas Tree ready for the

Lights Switch On, which this year will take place outside the Co-Op opposite Layton roundabout.

Visitors can expect a night filled with activity ahead of the big moment with Steve.

He said: “I’m looking forward to switching Layton Lights on this year, I always wanted to be an electrician and this is the closest I’ll get to achieving that dream.

"You can’t beat light entertainment......”

Coun Martin Mitchell the ward councillor for Layton said: “As Layton’s Councillors, myself and Kathryn Benson are delighted to join with the Grand Theatre to light up Layton in style on

November 26.

"We are overjoyed that Steve Royle will once again be with us to flick the switch."

The events programme for Friday November 26 in Layton

Layton Library will be one of the venues making a festive splash to support the Switch On including Snow White themed activities including painting, crocheting, knitting collages and

the chance to enter a competition to win a family ticket for the panto itself.

Story-time and creative session: From 10.30am for pre-schoolers and activities from 4pm for primary age pupils

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Theatre

This year’s pantomime will star Vicky Entwistle (Coronation Street) as the Wicked Queen, and Grand Panto favourite Steve Royle (Britain’s Got Talent, Comic,

Presenter) return as Muddles.

The cast also includes Jamie Steen as Nurse, Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick, and Ellie Green as Snow White.

Snow White and; The Seven Dwarfs runs from December 3 to January 22022.