Filming gets underway for BBC One drama Sherwood in Preece Hall

The 57-year-old Liverpool actor - who starred opposite Sharon Stone crime thriller film ‘Basic Instinct 2’ and also in the award-winning musical comedy drama series ‘Blackpool’- leads another an all-star ensemble in a six-part series.

Actor Stephen Tomkinson, who grew up on the Fylde coast will also appear in Sherwood alongside Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Lesley Manville, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick and Adam Hugill.

Pictures from the set - which looked to be of a protest at a Colliery - have been shared on social media, as filming got underway on the new James Graham’s BBC One drama.

Ian St Clair (David Morrissey), Julie Jackson (Leslie Manville), Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister) in BBC One drama Sherwood

What is Sherwood about?

Inspired in part by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where Graham grew up, at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.

As suspicion and antipathy build - both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town - the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners' strike three decades before.

Sherwood is at once a compelling, contemporary crime drama that explores for the first time the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spycops’ around Britain, and a distinctly human story of a community forced to re-examine the terrible events of decades ago, for which it still bears the scars.

Who will David Morrissey play?

Morrissey will play Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair - a lifer in the Nottinghamshire constabulary, having risen through the ranks.

Canny and a good judge of character, he is a formidable and empathetic detective with an impressive track record to prove it. When he is tasked with finding the link between these two killings, he is forced to reunite with DI Kevin Salisbury, an old rival from the Metropolitan Police, whose return to the town threatens heightens the already febrile tensions running through the community.

Detective Inspector Kevin Salisbury will be played by Hustle and Life on Mars actor Robert Glenister, who has little desire to return to Ashfield but has orders to follow, and he’s determined to prove that he stands for honour and integrity.

It’s not just the arrival of the Met police which stirs up old memories. With the reappearance in the town of Yorkshireman and staunch NUM member Warnock, played by DCI Banks actor Stephen Tompkinson, new seeds of suspicion surrounding the events from 1984 are sown when he alludes to activity of the Met Police’s undercover police unit during the strikes.

The team behind Sherwood

James Graham has written all six parts and will be an executive producer on the series.

Lewis Arnold (Time, Des) is lead director and executive producer, and the producer is Rebecca Hodgson (The Irregulars, Deep Water). Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer are executive producers for House Productions and Ben Irving will executive produce for BBC.

Sherwood was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.

When will Sherwood air on TV?