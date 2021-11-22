RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Three tour Blackpool date revealed: Here's all you need to know on the all new Series Three Tour coming to the Opera House in 2022 including dates and tickets

The drag royalty will sashay into Blackpool for one night only at the iconic Opera House on Wednesday September 14 2022.

This announcement follows the sell-out Series Two Tour which will arrive on the Fylde coast early next year.

Live Nation will once again present the series tour which promises to be full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Audiences will get the chance to see their favourite queens up close and personal, live on stage.

The Series Three Queens will arrive in Blackpool hot on the heels of the Series Two cast with a new tour announced for the Autumn, one night only at the Opera House

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am, Friday November 26.

What is the Ru Paul Drag Race UK tour about?

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include series three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series Two Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.