Las Vegas meets Blackpool: How Netflix's new zombie-action extravaganza, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead invaded the Promenade
As filmmaker Zach Snyder, famed for 300 and Justice League unleashes his latest nail-biting action thriller Army of the Dead on Netflix it seems a few of the movie's escaped Las Vegas for a day at the seaside in the so-called Vegas of the North.
Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.
When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours......
But what is left lurking in a strange shipment left on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet all will be revealed this weekend........
Here's some shots of the action in the last 24 hours with Blackpool artists Christian Fenn Seca One and Graham Morriss.