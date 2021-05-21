Las Vegas meets Blackpool: How Netflix's new zombie-action extravaganza, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead invaded the Promenade

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours......

But what is left lurking in a strange shipment left on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet all will be revealed this weekend........

Here's some shots of the action in the last 24 hours with Blackpool artists Christian Fenn Seca One and Graham Morriss.

1. Blackpool graffiti artist Christian Fenn aka SECA One was commissioned to help create a bespoke mural for the premiere of the Netflix zombie blockbuster out today. Buy photo

2. Christian Fenn and Graham Morriss took more than two hours to complete the design project on the container planted on Blackpool Promenade to launch the Zach Snyder directed film. Buy photo

3. The Blackpool graffiti artists battled against a deluge of rain to complete the works with Christian saying 'paint was running down the sides.' Buy photo

4. Tourists and locals can get involved with the interactive launch of Army of the Dead with the invasion on the Promenade this weekend. Buy photo