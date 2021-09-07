Indie band The Lathums to join history books alongside the Rolling Stones, Oasis and Stone Roses playing Blackpool's iconic Empress Ballroom

The Lathums release their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be, on Island Records on Friday September 24 2021

Hailing from Wigan, the quartet - with a sound nodding to the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and The Smiths - have announced news of a very special one-off show at the iconic Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom. They will perform at the iconic venue on Saturday April 9 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am this Friday.

The show is poised to be a seaside celebration of the band’s progress over the past two years, seeing them perform much-loved songs of youthful hope, including I’ll Get By (featuring the resort in its colourful promo video) and How Beautiful Life Can Be, plus soon-to-be-fan-favourites from their long-awaited, imminent album.

A spokesperson for the band said: "Headlining such a landmark venue so early in their career is a testament to the band’s steadily growing position at the heart of British guitar music, putting them under one, ornate roof with the passionate music-lovers who have been on their remarkable journey with them.

"Support on the night comes from friend and people-powered singer-songwriter, Jamie Webster, whose debut album, We Get By, landed at Number six on the Official UK Album Chart last year, also scooping the accolade of being the Official UK Folk Chart’s first, ever Number One artist."

The Lathums’ last full-length performance in Blackpool came in October 2020 when they live streamed a rare show from under the Victorian Tower Circus’ imposing roof, gripping over 4,000 viewers and spurring #LathumsLive to trend on Twitter internationally throughout the performance.

The show was later given a limited-edition Record Store Day vinyl release.