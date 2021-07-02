First trailer released for new Amazon Cinderella movie with preview scenes of Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Lead actress Cabello, 24, celebrated her birthday in the resort while last March filming the new musical adventure, which will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

Details behind the major production’s visit to the Tower were kept firmly under wraps but extras from the film, directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden, were captured at the time in full costume.

Insiders revealed scenes were being shot inside the Ballroom which has recently undergone a £1 million refurbishment. The dance floor is highly recognisable in the preview scenes.

Following the release of the one minute and 15 second clip, Cuban born Cabello shared a post with her 53.5 million fans on Instagram which read: “This was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I cannot wait for you to see it.”

She later updated her Instagram to thank all her supporters for their “kind reactions” to the trailer.

Visit Blackpool bosses also shared a tweet with shots of the ballroom scenes, adding: “Exciting news! The first trailer of @Cinderella has just been released, starring @Camila_Cabello

“The major production came to Blackpool last year to film in the world-famous Tower Ballroom. We can’t wait to watch it!”

Key scenes in the new Camila Cabello vehicle, Cinderella, were filmed in Blackpool. The film is out in September Picture: Amazon Studios

The classic story has been given a contemporary rewrite and features an A-List Hollywood cast including Frozen star Idina Menzl, former James Bond Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter.

Cabello stars as princess Ella, who starts out as a peasant with big dreams. With a passion for dressmaking, she longs to become a famous designer where she’ll sell some of the best dresses the kingdom can buy.

Broadway star Porter will play her fairy godfather – dubbed Fab G.

Jennifer Salke from Amazon Studios said: “Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time ... the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairy-tale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.

The Grammy nominated Cuban singer-songwriter described filming the musical as a 'magical experience' Picture: Amazon Studios