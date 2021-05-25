Farewell to the fuzz for Funny Girls DJ Zoe as cast return for magic and mayhem at Blackpool's world famous show venue

DJ Zoe and the gang are back at Funny Girls as show venue opens summer show for the season.

Promising an ‘unforgettable comeback’ after seven months out of the spotlight, DJ Zoe, who has spent more than a quarter of a century welcoming audiences to the world famous venue in Dickson Road, underwent some serious pamper preparation for the glittering return.

And it started with the beard.

Having spent a lifetime dressing to impress in fabulous gowns, dripping in Swarovski crystals, and with nearly 50 pairs of heels, DJ Zoe, real name Adrian Thornton, enjoyed a little downtime and the chance to grow some facial hair for the first time in 27 years.

Adrian Thornton aka DJ Zoe grew his first beard in nearly 30 years in lockdown

He said: “It’s been one hell of a year with a focus on hell, so the first time in heels and make up - I have to admit I was a bit anxious, wondering if I could get back into ‘Zoe mode’.

“Getting the drag on, the shoes, talking to people from stage.

“I rode onto stage on a mobility scooter for a big camp opening, to make a laugh of it and midway through the show I did give myself that pat on the back and say you know ‘She’s still got it!

“Getting rid of the beard was a little bit strange, like saying goodbye to an old friend.

DJ Zoe welcomes the return of the crowds after seven months of closure.

I grew it in the first lockdown, I have been doing drag for 37 years so shaving was just natural to me.